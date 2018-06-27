Local Bama Club awards scholarships

This year the Butler County Bama Club awarded $5000 in scholarship funds from the Colin “Big C” MacGuire Endowed Scholarship, the Louis Clyde “Pat” Whetstone Jr. Endowed Scholarship and the Butler County Chapter Endowed Scholarship to local students planning to attend the University of Alabama. One of the primary purposes of the Butler County Bama Club is to raise money for three endowed scholarship funds which enable qualified students who meet scholarship criteria with the rising costs of college for their freshman year at the University of Alabama. Interested parents and prospective students may contact the local regional recruiter, Jarred Twitty, at jwtwitty@bama.ua.edu regarding information or assistance in applying for admission for the upcoming 2018-19 year. Pictured are, from left, Vivian McGowin (BCBC Scholarship Chairman), Tyrese Evans (Greenville High School), Michael LeCoq (Fort Dale Academy), Marianne Russell (BCBC Student Recruitment Chairman and UA Alumni District 12 Vice-President) and Van Huggins (BCBC President). Not pictured is Whitney Golson (Greenville High School). (Photo submitted)