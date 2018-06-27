Myrtle Martin Stuckey Stowers, age 88, died on June 19, 2018 at home under Hospice care after her heart started failing a few months ago.

Visitation was held June 21, 2018 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park. Brother Mike Phillips officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed.

She was born on November 25, 1929 in Butler County, just after the great stock market crash and was brought home from the hospital in a horse and buggy to the family farm in the Fort Dale community.

She was the third of four children born to Harold and Ola Martin and after the Butler County Courthouse burned, the only record of her birth was the family Bible and a note in the 1930 census as a “male infant.”

After her father went to work for W.T. Smith Lumber Company, he moved the family to town in Greenville where she attended school. There are many stories of her and her two older sisters, Louise and Dorothy, roller skating down Commerce Street to the Ritz Theatre where she was an usherette.

She worked for Boss Manufacturing for over 40 years until her retirement in 1991 when she married her second husband Joe after a ten year courtship. She raised six children by herself and took on the responsibility of helping raise three of her grandchildren.

After the passing of her mother in 1991, she took on the responsibility of caring for her younger brother who was born hard of hearing. She loved to travel and very much enjoyed her time at the beach home in Gulf Shores and she was still driving back and forth to Gulf Shores just two years ago.

She had a standing weekly hair appointment for over 40 years with Charlotte Myrick and you always knew she was feeling good when she was able to make that weekly appointment.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Harold E. Martin and Ola Beverly Martin; her firstborn child, Danny Carlton Stuckey; her sister, Dorothy Simpler; brother-in-laws, Fred Simpler, Sr., and Al Lepore.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bethel Ramsey Stowers; five children, Rebecca Sampson (Bob), Alisa Pugh, Eddie Stuckey (Dana), John Stuckey, and Denise Stuckey; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Lepore; brother, Horace Martin, and a host of nieces and nephews and dog Bella.

