On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today’s topic is season openers and from June 27 it is 66 days before kickoff for teams in the SEC.

The season opener this year is on September 1.

How would you like to have been a football fan and wait for the season to start on September 29 like in 1934. Today fans would be climbing the walls, me included. Also, in 1934 teams played nine regular season games. Starting from 1946 to 1969, teams in the SEC played 10 games.

The season openers would kick off on the third Saturday in September. The NCAA, in the summer of 1970 approved an 11 game regular season schedule. Alabama jumped on board by scheduling Southern Cal in 1970 and 1971.

By 1973 all teams in the SEC were playing 11 regular season games. This also moved the season opener up to the second Saturday in September. In 1978, Alabama’s game with Nebraska was moved from November 25th to September 2 for TV. At that time it was the earliest season opener for Alabama.

Auburn played Miami in the Kickoff Classic in 1984 on Monday, August 27. Two years later, Alabama played Ohio State on Wednesday, August 27. I am looking forward to September 1.

I’m glad we don’t have to wait till September 29th.