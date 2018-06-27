Funeral services for the late Dr. Stella M. Peterson were held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Rev. Robert Powell and Pastor Dr. Robert O. White officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Dr. Stella M. Peterson was born November 1, 1962 to the late Carrie N. Peterson and the late Cecil McCoy Sr. in Greenville. She departed this life on June 12, 2018 in Marietta, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Hardy, her brother, Earnest Peterson and nephew, Ronald Baily.

Stella attended Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at an early age; when she moved to Atlanta, she was a member of Faith Christian Center in Smyrna, Ga. She lived life to the fullest, she traveled wherever she wanted to go; but most of all she loved her family.

Stella’s education included graduating from Patterson High School in Dayton, Ohio; Bachelor of Arts, National Louis University; Master of Science Human Resource Management of Troy University Justice Center of Atlanta Mediation and Conflict Skill, Senior Professional Human Resource. She received her Doctrine from the University of Phoenix all of Atlanta. She worked at Life University in Smyrna, Ga. for many years.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful and loving memories: sisters, Mary Land, Dayton, Ohio; Dorothy Berry and Annie Bailey both of Greenville and Annie Laura Wilson of Luverne; brother, Cecil McCoy Jr, Greenville and stepsister, Betty Ann (Will Oliver) Melton; a devoted niece, Diana (Roosevelt) Caldwell of Montgomery; 10 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews; four great great nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.