Wynona Pauline Chappell Mize, age 91, a resident of Montgomery passed away June 16, 2018.

Funeral services were held June 19 at 12 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Joe Lisenby officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held 30 minutes prior to the service.

Wynona was born in Pine Apple Alabama on August 16, 1926. She grew up in Greenville before settling in Montgomery.

Wynona married Earl Kenneth Mize on April 14, 1948 with whom she raised their only son Renny Mize. Wynona was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Wynona had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. She enjoyed the beach and the time she spent at her home in Laguna Beach, Fla.

Wynona was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Kenneth Mize and son, Renny Mize.

She is survived by her brothers, Alfonso “Bubba” Chappell, Jr. (sister-in-law Pat), and Russell Chappell; grandchildren, Michael Mize (Jill), Mimi Lawson (Clay), and Molly Thompson (Conor), and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Leukemia Society.