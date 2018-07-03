Brother Bob Garrard, age 63, of Greenville left this world for a pain free eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25th 2018 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on June 28 at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral home. Brother Danny Dean, Brother Allen Winn, and Brother Bob Paul officiated and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pine Apple, AL. A visitation was held June 27 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Bob was a minister for the Lord for most of his adult life, serving in multiple churches throughout the state of Alabama. Most recently, he was serving as the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Pine Apple, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Mollie Garrard of Lawrenceburg, TN and his sisters, Augzelle Bean and Shirley Garrard.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bette Garrard; three children, Ben Garrard (Kimberly), Abigail Walker (Wade) and T.J. Garrard. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Zachary Walker, Lucas Garrard and Harper Garrard. The family would like to express appreciation to Fresenius Dialysis Clinic for their long term care of him. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Pine Apple, Alabama.

