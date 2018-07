Mrs. Carolyn Middleton, 75, a resident of Greenville died at her home Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville with Reverend Angie Long and Reverend Joe Lisenby officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m.