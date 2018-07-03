Funeral services for the late Freddie Moore were held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 12 p.m. from Pine Grove Baptist Church, Alberta. Pastor Dwight Woods officiated with burial following in the churchyard cemetery and Hudson Funeral Services, Camden, directing.

Mr. Moore was born on February 17, 1955 to the late Ruby and Eugene Moore.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter Latonya(Kelvin) Millhouse, Albertal; two grandchildren, Shiera Logan and K’Veonna Millhouse; two sisters, Rosie (Cecil) Williams, Safford, and Emma Moore, Alberta; four brothers, Eddie (Brenda) Moore, Richard (Helen) Moore, Eugene Moore and Lee Edward Moore, all of Alberta; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins relatives and friends.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parent; sisters, Etta Hardy, Sarah Irby, and Louise Moore; and brothers, Eddie D., Walter, and J.C. Moore.