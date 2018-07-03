Funeral services for the late Johnny Joe Hawkins (Tom) were held on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. from Deliverance Temple #4. Bishop James Holmes, Pastor Earnestine Council, Elder Joseph Palmer, officiated.

Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery with Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Johnny Joe Hawkins was born on January 20, 1954 to the late Mr. Willie Sr. and Edna Hawkins. Johnny graduated from Greenville High School in 1972.

Johnny departed this life on Monday, June 25, 2018 at his residence.

Johnny was preceded in death by daughters, Kamesia Tyson and Yvonne Hawkins, and devoted sister-in-law, Blondean Hawkins.

He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Lashonda (Anthony) Crenshaw and Veronica McDole, both of Greenville; son, Michael Lewis, Hartford, Conn.; sister, Daisy (Timothy) Craig, Camphill; brothers, Willie E. Hawkins Jr., Sammy (Bertha) Hawkins, both of Greenville; (Sharonda) Hawkins Sr., Dothan; five granddaughters, five grandsons, loving devoted friend of many years, Barbara Hawkins, two devoted nephews, Philton and Dexter Hawkins Jr., devoted niece, Dextaine Hawkins, special son-in-law, Howard Posey, 10 nieces, eight nephews, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, great nieces and great nephews other relatives and friends.