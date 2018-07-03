LaNora Lee Tanner, 78, a resident of Greenville died June 27, 2018 at Jackson Hospital. A memorial service was held July 1 at LifeChange Church in Greenville at 2 p.m. Pastor Jason Beiler officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announced.

Mrs. Tanner was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Tanner; sister, Alice Funk and brother, Eddie Tanner. She is survived by her children, Sandy Rodgers (Rick), Edgar Teague, II (Diana) and Steven Teague; grandchildren, Karlee Teague, Christina Rodgers (Bryan Weddle), Sabrina Teague, Madison Teague, Nick Rodgers and Andrew Rodgers; sister, Louise Tanner and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Tanner is remembered as a loving mom and beloved Nana. She is also remembered for her strength, humor and her love of helping others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

