Leigh Ann Lawrence, 51, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A Graveside Service was held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 2 from Sunrise Cemetery with Rev. Robert Paul officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: mother, Linda Batson, Georgiana; sister, Mary Parent Highland Home; and brother, Jerry Lawrence, Greenville.

Leigh Ann is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.

