Tigers attend 7-on-7 camp

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers attended a 7-on-7 camp this past Thursday. This time they went to Troy University for the Wire Grass Camp and Competition. This year’s Camp was hosted by Charles Henderson High School and Troy University. When asked what this Camp entailed, Head Coach Josh McLendon said, “This is the first time Charles Henderson has hosted the event and we played six games before lunch. It was a good mixture of 7A and 6A Schools. Our focus was running the right routes and working on defensive coverages.” The Tigers carried 20 players to the competitions and McLendon said, “These Camps build team unity and comradery and our guys played extremely hard against very tough competition.” The Tigers went 2-4 and the losses were by a combined five points.