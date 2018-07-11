Henry Grady Cadenhead, Jr. 66, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 13 at Magnolia Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Reverend Allen Stephenson, Reverend Olivia Poole and Reverend Steve Reneau officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Cadenhead was preceded in death by his parents: Henry Grady Cadenhead, Sr. and Olive Bryan Cadenhead.

He is survived by his wife: Annette Cadenhead of Greenville; sister: Bryan Poole of Montgomery; niece: Olivia Poole (Steve Reneau) of Enterprise; great-nephew: Grantham Reneau of Enterprise; lifelong friend: Neal Bedsole of Greenville and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First United Methodist Church of Greenville, 112 Adams St., Greenville, AL 36037.

