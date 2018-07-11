Funeral services for the late Mr. Leroy Crenshaw Jr., were held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel.

Rev. Dr. Tarrance L. Scott Sr. officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery with Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Mr. Leroy Crenshaw Jr. was born November 24, 1942. He departed from this world on June 28, 2018. He joined two angels, Alice D. Crenshaw and Milton Crenshaw, his parents, one great-grandchild and three sisters preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Sadie Crenshaw and nine children; Lenard Cook (Shaun), Vincent Crenshaw, Jason Crenshaw (Sharon), Sharon Freeman (Lonnie), Beverly Crenshaw, Gloria Crenshaw (Tracey), Annie Thompson (Mark), Tracey Peterson and Deloris Thigpen all of Greenville; 30 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.