Mary Betterton, 76, a resident of Georgiana passed away July 4, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on July 6 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Randy Harvill officiated. Burial followed in Mt Pisgah Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, directed arrangements.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Minnie Boggan; husband, Revell Betterton; son, Ken Betterton.

Survivors include: daughters, Pam (William) Farmer, Evergreen and Sandy (Rusty) Foley, Georgiana; sons, Steve (Betty) Betterton and Shannon (Deborah) Betterton, both of Georgiana; sister, Margarette Raburn, Albany, Ga.; brothers, David (Donna) Boggan, Greenville, and Rodney Boggan, Georgiana.

Mary is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.

