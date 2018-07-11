Middleton left a legacy

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Carolyn Middleton, Butler County’s first female elected to office, left a legacy for all those who follow. Middleton, who passed away on Sunday, July 1 at age 76, was known for her professionalism and kindness. She was married to Al Middleton for 58 years.

Carolyn was first elected to office in 1978 as Butler County’s Tax Assessor. She had previously worked in the assessor’s office for five years before running for office.

She ran successfully five times for office and was the assessor for nearly 30 years.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville (FUMC) with Reverend Angie Long and Reverend Joe Lisenby officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Her burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation was held from 1-2 p.m.

Middleton was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ellen Rogers and survived by her husband Allen ‘Al’ Middleton; daughter Melissa (Joel) Houghton; grandchildren Will, Leah, and Sam Houghton; brother Jimmy (Georgia Neil) Rogers; nephew Ben (Ashley) Rogers; niece Susan Davis, and many cousins and loving family members.

Donations may be made to FUMC Organ Fund or a charity of your choice.