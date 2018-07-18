Allen Durwood Cross, 88, a resident of Enterprise passed away July 11, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. on July 15 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Mike Mann officiated. Burial followed in Vera Cruz Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Edna Cook Cross, Enterprise; daughter, Debbie Doak, Enterprise; grandson, Brian Middleton, Huntsville. Durwood is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time.

