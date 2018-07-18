Edna Burkhalter Martin, 88, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Health Care on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

A chapel service was held Saturday, July 14 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Justin Schultz and Brother Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husbands: William Ralph Burkhalter and Montie E. Martin, Jr and brothers: James and Paul Craig.

She is survived by her children: William Craig Burkhalter (Linda) of Greenville; Teresa Burkhalter Schultz (Rick) of Kings Mountain, N.C. and Kenneth Lloyd Burkhalter of Greenville; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowne Health Care, 408 Country Club Dr., Greenville, AL 36037 or Comfort Care Hospice of Greenville, AL, 501 E. Commerce St., Greenville, AL 36037.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com