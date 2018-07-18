Restaurants duke it out for fried chicken title

Special to The Standard

Southerners are serious about cuisine. We want our tea sweet, our eggs deviled and our chicken fried. And as serious as we are about food, we’re just as serious about supporting local businesses where the cooks know how to do it right.

That was obvious when “Simply Southern TV” opened nominations for its Bama’s Best Fried Chicken contest. Over 700 Facebook users commented with their favorites, and the top eight nominees will now duke it out for the title of Bama’s Best Fried Chicken.

One winner will be selected through a bracket-style tournament on “Simply Southern TV’s” Facebook page. From July 10-13, two restaurants will be pitted against each other with the top vote-getter moving on to the second round.

The championship vote will take place July 19. The overall winner will receive $300 and a plaque, along with the chance to be featured in “Simply Southern TV’s” fourth season.

First Round

Matchup #1 on July 10: Ruby’s in Abbeville vs. Chicken Shack in Luverne

Matchup #2 on July 11: Red’s Little School House in Grady vs. Charlotte’s (formerly Jeanette’s Restaurant) in Dothan

Matchup #3 on July 12: Zack’s Family Restaurant in Dothan vs. Martin’s Restaurant in Montgomery

Matchup #4 on July 13: Champy’s in Muscle Shoals vs. Sam’s Kitchen & Grill in Eufaula

Second Round

Both Chicken Shack and Red’s Little School House advanced to the semifinals.

Semifinal #1 on July 17: Zack’s Family Restaurant vs Chicken Shack

Semifinal #2 on July 18: Champy’s vs Red’s Little School House

The final round will be held on July 19.

Bama’s Best Fried Chicken contest is sponsored by the Alabama Poultry & Egg Association and the Alabama Poultry Producers.

Simply Southern TV is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. The show airs Sunday mornings on broadcast channels across the state and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. central on RFD-TV. For more information, visit SimplySouthernTV.net