McGuire to speak at Historical Society

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The speaker at the upcoming Historical Society meeting on June 29 will be Covington County District Judge Frank “Trippy” McGuire. He began serving as a district judge in 1993 and retired in 2014 after two decades of service to the community.

McGuire graduated from W.A. Berry High School in Birmingham, then attended Auburn University, graduating in 1975. He graduated from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham in 1978.

From 1979 to 1993, he had a private law office in Opp. During that time, he became the Assistant District Attorney and served until 1992.

In 1986, he was appointed as the Opp Municipal Court Judge, serving until 1993.

McGuire was selected to serve as Covington County District Judge in 1993. He continued to serve until his retirement in 2014.

He has held many judicial and civic positions. He served as president of both the Alabama District Judges’ Association and the Alabama Juvenile Judges’ Association. McGuire also serves as a director of the Solon and Martha Dixon Foundation; a director of Mizell Memorial Hospital; and the Mizell Memorial Hospital Foundation.

He is a past president of the Opp Rotary Club, where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow and received the district governor’s service award for his many years as adviser to the Interact Club.

McGuire is very interested in Alabama history and particularly the history of the Creek Indians. His program on “William Weatherford” will be a good one!