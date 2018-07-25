Standard wins ‘Most Improved’

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Standard

The Greenville Standard was recently awarded ‘Most Improved Newspaper’ in Division D for the Alabama Press Association (APA) Better Newspaper Contest for 2018.

It also claimed first place for Best Local Education Coverage.

The contest is held annually with newspapers and magazines from across Alabama submitting entries for awards. Judging is partnered through another state’s press association to eliminate in-state ties.

This year’s APA contest was judged by Virginia.

Division D is for Non-daily newspapers with a total paid circulation of 4,000 and below.

Other awards claimed by The Standard include:

Second Place Awards:

Best Spot News Story

Best Production and Printing

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

Best Original/Creative Idea

Third Place Awards:

Best Newspaper Website

Best Classified Page or Section

Best Classified Display Ad

Best Single Ad over 1/2 page color

Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under color

Best Use of Humor

Publisher’s note:

We at The Standard look forward to serving Butler County and the surrounding communities with relevant state and local news, community interest stories, sports and commentary for our readers and subscribers.

We are also committed to providing fair cost legal publication, classifieds and advertising to our clients.

We invite those in our community to submit their stories and pictures. It may not always be possible that we can cover your event but surely welcome your submissions.

Our mission is simple: “Locally owned, community committed.”