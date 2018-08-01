Charles Edward “Nookie” Cooper, 71, a resident of Georgiana passed away July 23, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. on July 25 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, directed arrangements. Survivors include: sisters, Betty (Truman) Stuart and Brenda (John) McCann, both of Georgiana; Barbara Kelley, Calera, and Belinda Walden, Elba. Nookie is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 9 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.

