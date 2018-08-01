Funeral services for the late Mr. Dan Soles Jr., who passed on

July 11, 2018 in Georgiana Nursing Home, were held July 21 at 2

p.m. from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel.

Reverend Keith Jones, officiated and Hudson Funeral Services,

Greenville directed.

Mr. Dan Soles Jr., was born on April 6, 1951 to the late Mr.Dan

Soles Sr. and the Late Mrs. Marie Shepherd Soles. Mr. Dan Soles

was a father of three children. He lived a very happy and very joyful

life. He lived most of his life in Greenville and later he moved

to Georgiana where he was taken ill and moved to the Georgiana

Nursing Home. He was called home on July 11, 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memories: three children, Jimmie (Sandra)

Soles, Daphne (Willie) McMeans and Julia Soles; one brother,

George Sole of Greenville; one sister, Frances Soles of FL; nine

grandchildren, seven great grands and one sister-in-law, Peggy

(Jessie) Claybourne Jr. A host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other

relatives and friends and a devoted friend, Bob McKee.