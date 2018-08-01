James Douglas Crook, 66, a resident of Minter died at UAB Hospital on July 17, 2018. The funeral service was held July 21 at 10 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Elwood Sims and Brother Steve Stephens officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Four Oaks Family Cemetery in Minter. Visitation was held July 20 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Crook was preceded in death by his parents, James Bruce Crook and Edith Mitchem Crook. He is survived by his wife, Lucy W. Crook; sons, James Douglas Crook, Jr. (Sabrina) and Jefferson Andrew Crook; grandson, Cameron James Crook and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers will be Bill Jones, Jr., Dan Till, Lance Hunter, Kenny Smith, Jay Rushing and Charley Rives.

