On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Last week based on unit rankings of the offensive and defensive lines from Athlon magazine, I predicted how each SEC Team would finish their SEC schedule.

This week, I will discuss how the SEC West Teams will do vs SEC East Teams this season.

Alabama was given three total points, like golf, the lower score the better. Missouri had 11 and Tennessee was given 23. Arkansas was given 23 points, while Missouri had 11 and Vanderbilt 28. Auburn was given 11 and LSU had 12 points.

Georgia was given seven and Florida 11. Ole Miss had 18 and South Carolina 18 and Vanderbilt 28. Mississippi State was given seven points. Florida was given 11 and Kentucky 20.

Texas A&M had 18 points. Kentucky was given 20 and South Carolina 18.

My prediction is the SEC West will go 9-5 vs the SEC East in 2018.