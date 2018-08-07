Ann Parker Garrett, 57, a resident of Greenville died at her home July 26, 2018. A celebration of life service was held at a later date. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home announced.

Ms. Garrett is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Jeannie May Parker; a brother, Little Wayne Parker; grandson, Ethan Mount. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Sipper of Greenville; daughter, Carrie Mayberry (Tommy) of Greenville; sons, Thomas Garrett and Josha Mount, both of Greenville and Jamie Mount (Rose) of Riverfalls; two sisters, Charlene Clark (Timmy), and Tracie Bloodsworth, all of Greenville; a sister-in-law, Kay Pouncy of Highland Home; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.