Grants receive awards in Outstanding Young Farm Family Contest

Chad and Heather Grant of Butler County were finalists for the title of Alabama’s 2018 Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF). They were honored at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 46th Commodity Producers Conference in Montgomery Aug. 4. As OYFF finalists, they received $500 from Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit. The Grants have six poultry houses and raise goats on their farm in Fort Deposit. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Heather, Chad and Alabama Farm Credit’s Taylor Quick.