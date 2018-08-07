James Randall Evans, 73, a resident of Georgiana died on July 31, 2018.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on August 3 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Brother Randy Harvill officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral home directed. The family received friends after the service.

Mr. Evans is survived by his daughter Pamela Evans Hardister of Georgiana; sons, Kevin James Evans and Randall Dean Evans both of Georgiana; brother, Tony Wayne Evans of Benson, N.C.; sisters, Elgie Evans Lee of Benson, N.C.; Linda Faye Evans Jernigan of Benson, N.C. and Shirley Joyce Evans Blackmon of Dunn, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, Mackenzie Grade Road, Georgiana, AL.

