James W. Davis, 89, a resident of Georgiana passed away July 24, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on July 27 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Herbert Brown, Reverend Ed McMillan, Reverend Larry Smith and Reverend Sandy Rodgers officiated.

Burial followed in Union Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

James was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Missy Davis and a grandson, Tracy Davis.

Survivors include: wife, Faye M. Davis, Georgiana; sons, Larry Davis, Red Level; Gregory Davis, Andalusia and Ricky Davis, Red Level; daughter, Linda Johnson, Dawsonville, Ga.; sister, Jeanette Hooks, Pensacola, Fla.; James is also survived by six grandchildren, Ryan Davis, Maryanne Davis, Chris Davis, Larry Wayne Davis, Faith Johnson, and Charlie Ray Johnson and four great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendship Pentacostal Holiness Church, C/O Pastor Sandy Rodgers, 107 Redbud Lane, Greenville, AL 36037.

