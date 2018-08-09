Mt. Pleasant Baptist announces homecoming

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will be
Johnson
celebrating its 130th Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 19. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Minister of Music, Caleb Bell leading in worship.
The message will be brought by Rev. Hiram Johnson, LCSW. He is the son of the late C.W. & Jimmie Sue Ledbetter Johnson of the Mt. Pleasant Community. Johnson is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Asbury Theological Seminary.
He has been a Christian counselor for over 25 years. He authored the book, “Tragic Redemption: Healing the Guilt and Shame” in 2006 which was personally endorsed by former FSU Head Coach Bobby Bowden and Promise Keeper Founder Bill McCartney.
This book is designed to help the reader overcome heartache and loss of any kind. “Focus on the Family”, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Co., has physically accepted the book into their local and international library.
Johnson and his wife Jill reside in South Alabama and have two daughters. His great, great grandfather was one of the church’s original founders when it originated in 1888.
He is excited to return “home” and encourages all to come. Free copies of his book will be available following the morning service.
Pastor Danny Ellis invites all members and friends to come and fellowship during this special homecoming. Lunch will follow the morning service.