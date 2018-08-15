JOHN EDWIN SAYWER

Mr. John Edwin Sawyer, 70, a resident of Forest Home, died at his home Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at Forest Home Cemetery with Brother James Collins officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his wife, Nona Sayer; grandson, Jake Sawyer and father, Walter Lloyd Sawyer.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ingram (Alan) of Greenville; son, Jeff Sawyer of Greenville; grandchildren, Stephen Coy Browder, William Edwin Ingram, and Josh Sawyer; great grandchildren, Brantley Sawyer, Brenton Sawyer, Harley Browder and Samuel Browder and his mother, Pansy Mae Sawyer of Awin.

For online condolences, please visit www,dunklinanddanielsfh.com.