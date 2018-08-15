JUNE WARNER By Editor | August 15, 2018 | 0 Mrs. June Warner, 77, a resident of Greenville died at Crowne Health Care Sunday Aug. 5, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts STELLA MAE WHITE GILLION August 15, 2018 | No Comments » ORLANDO JOHN PITTMAN August 15, 2018 | No Comments » JOHN EDWIN SAYWER August 15, 2018 | No Comments » PAULINE (POLLY) MCGOUGH HEARTSILL August 15, 2018 | No Comments » JANIE WALL August 15, 2018 | No Comments »