Local kids participate in Taekwondo clinic

Five students from Docarmo’s Taekwondo Center in Greenville attended a special Board Breaking Seminar taught by 7th Degree Black Belt Master Ho Won Lee. The seminar focused on advanced board breaks including impact practice, focus and presentation. “I am so grateful these students from Greenville participated in this seminar; it brought their ability up, but will also impact all of our students locally,” said 6th Degree Black Belt Master Anne Docarmo who is owner/operator of Docarmo’s Taekwondo Center. All of the participants agreed they are eager to perfect the skills they learned at the seminar, so they could take the next level seminar. Pictured on the front row are participants (l-r): Laton Lowe, Dave McCullough, Tavio Zacchini, Teovani Zacchini and Charlie Williamson. On the back row are Master Docarmo and Master Ho Won Lee. Docarmo’s is located at 607 East Commerce Street in Greenville. (Photo Submitted)