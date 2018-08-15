Orlando John Pittman, age 91, passed away at Bill Nichols Nursing Home early Tuesday morning, Aug. 7, 2018.

He was born on May 1, 1927 to Flora Foster Pittman (deceased) and Orlando John Pittman, Sr. (deceased). He was loved by many, friends and family. He served his country in the Navy and served for many years as deacon in Memorial Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.

The funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Allen Stephenson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Damascus Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1:30-3 p.m.

John is preceded in death by his wife Sarah Reynolds Pittman; three brothers, Wurth Pittman, Paul Pittman, and Benjamin Pittman; and three sisters, Doris Maddox, Florene Taylor and Linda Kelly.

John is survived by his children John Pittman (Kay), Lynn Gillespie (David); two grandchildren, David Pittman (Ashley) and Jason Pittman.

John has four great grandchildren; Caeley Pittman, Riley Pittman, Corban Pittman and Christopher Pittman. He is also survived by three brothers; Tommy Pittman, Steve Pittman, Mike Pittman and one sister Cindy Knighten.

Growing up John was the 2nd child of 11 children. He was the best babysitter his mother had. He was the best son and brother, the best husband to Sarah and the best father to Lynn Gillespie and John Pittman. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His love extended to all he knew and he was loved by so many.

Flowers are welcomed but the family prefers that you donate to your local animal shelter.