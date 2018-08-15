Pauline (Polly) McGough Heartsill, a resident of Greenville, passed Aug. 7, 2018.

Funeral services were held at Spring Creek Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Heartsill was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Heartsill; a son, Chuck Heartsill; her parents William and Susan Daniel McGough; and two brothers Guy and Joe McGough.

She is survived by one son Rick, and wife Kelli Heartsill; five grandsons, Raymond, William, Wesley, Vic and CJ Heartsill, and one step grandson, Chris Yates. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

Mrs. Heartsill was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Greenville for more than 50 years until her husband’s health failed. She loved serving the Lord, her family, Church, Community and friends. She was very dedicated and served faithfully in many activities of the church. She served many years as a volunteer in various needs of the state and community. She was very concerned about helping the helpless, sick and homebound. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and was a good neighbor and friend to all who knew her.

Mrs. Heartsill and her husband Clifford purchased a farm east of Greenville in 1951. They raised cattle, poultry, and timber and shared their farm with many friends and family over the years. She lived on the farm until she became a resident of Pine Needle and she is very grateful for the love and care provided to her by Melissa Stringer and the staff at Pine Needle Assisted Living Facility, to Dr. Kanu Patel, her physician and friend and to Rosie Powell, who lovingly cared for her over the past decade.

Mrs. Heartsill was born on June 21, 1918 in the Danielville community. After graduating from High School, she attended business school in Andalusia where she learned bookkeeping, typing and other administrative duties. She worked for the Farmers Home Administration and Butler County local government for over 40 years.

Respecting the wishes of the deceased, in lieu of flowers or memorials, the family suggest you do an act of kindness for a needy or homebound person in memory of “Mrs. Polly.”

