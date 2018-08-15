STELLA MAE WHITE GILLION

Mrs. Stella Mae White, 74, a resident of Honoraville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Highland Home with President Michael Nimmer officiating and eulogies delivered by Elder Brent Kelley and Elder Ronald Hartzog.

Interment followed at Mt. Zion “The Lodge” Cemetery in Honoraville with Turners Funeral Home of Luverne directing.

Mrs. Gillion was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved cooking from her collection of recipes and gardening. She also loved flowers and music, and enjoyed spending time doing genealogical research.

Mrs. Gillion was preceded in death by her parents, Orden and Elma Lee White; sister, Irene Jeanette White Stewart; and her mother-in-law, Willie Ruth Gillion.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles Gillion; their two daughters, Tina (Shawn) Stirkens and Dana Mothershed (Shaun Lewis); four grandchildren, Dustin Lowery, Madison Lowery, Chase Mothershed, and Cam Mothershed; three sisters, Lucille (Arvile) Kelley, Doris Arensmeyer, and Wilonese (Terry) Lowe; brother, Mervin F. White; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion, Lizzie.