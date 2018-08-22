David Vance Brown, age 67, a resident of Greenville, passed away at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

David was born in San Francisco, Calif. on July 3, 1951, but grew up in Portland, Ore. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville, Alabama. Visitation began one hour prior to the service. Graveside services and burial were held at Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers were Casey Brown, Brad Brown, B.J. Brown, Chuck Newby, Ed Sims, and Ben Campbell.

David worked for Boss Manufacturing Company and transferred from California to Alabama to become the purchasing manager in Greenville. He was later appointed to plant manager and held this position until the plant closed in 2000. He then worked in the sales department until his retirement.

David was predeceased by his parents, Harriett Mae Pickering Brown and Calvin Willis Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Newby Brown; daughter, Hayden Elizabeth Brown both of Greenville; son, Casey Joe Brown of Renton, Wash.; grandchildren, Caymen Brown and Hailey Brown, of Marysville, Wash.; sister, Sherry Brown, Portland, Ore.; brother, Brad Brown, Portland, Ore.; mother- and father-in-law, Pat and Clarice Newby, Greenville; sister-in-law, Susan Newby Sims (Ed), Greenville; brother-in-law Chuck Newby of Oldsmar, Fla.; nephew, Brad Brown, Jr., Portland, Ore.; niece, Katie Sims Campbell (Ben), great nieces, Claire, Caroline, and Sarah Campbell, all of Greenville.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Norman McGowin, Dr. Danny Hood, and the staff at The Montgomery Cancer Center, Dr. John Reardon, Lisa Monroe, Melissa English, Trina Gaston, Dr. Michael Ingram, D’Lisa Harris, and Gabbie Moreu for all their dedication and caring during the past 2 ½ years.

Flowers will be received or donations may be made to the Handbell Fund at First Baptist Church, 212 Fort Dale Road, Greenville, AL 36037.