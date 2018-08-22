Earl Wayne Harrelson, 71, a resident of Wetumpka passed away Aug. 12, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Randy Sexton officiated.

Survivors include: son, Terry Harrelson, Wetumpka; daughters, Sheila Aplin, Andalusia, and Sherry Hunter, Pueblo, Colo.

Earl Wayne is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

