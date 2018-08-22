James John Jernigan, 85, a resident of Greenville died at Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

A memorial service will be on Friday, Aug. 24 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. with The Reverend Linda Suzanne C. Borgen officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Jernigan was preceded in death by his sons, James Dennis Jernigan and Paul Thomas Jernigan and his brothers, Toby Coleman and Michael Coleman.

He is survived by his wife, Nell L. Jernigan of Greenville; daughter, Karen Teresa Jernigan of Huntsville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Melissa Spurr of Augusta, Ga.; step-daughter, Catherine Williams of Warrenton, Va.; step-son, Britt Williams of Mt. Dora, Fla. and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s own choice