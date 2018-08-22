Janie Wall of Montgomery passed away on Aug. 6, 2018.

Visitation was held Aug. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. Funeral services were held Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. at Forest Home Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Harper Wall, Sr. and Martha Claire Gates Wall; a brother in law, Lev Henry Hicks.

She is survived by her sister, Martha Wall Hicks; brother, Samuel Harper Wall, Jr. , niece, Laurel Hicks and nephews Warren Lev Hicks and Samuel Harper Wall, III.

Pallbearers were Chip DeShields, Trip DeShields, Kurt Johnson, Richard Norris, Gray Till, Bob Vardaman, Benjamin Wall and Jeffery Watson.

Janie was born in Forest Home on Feb. 10, 1957. She attended Fort Dale Academy in Butler County. Her childhood was spent learning the art of southern gardening under the tutelage of her grandmother and great aunts. With this knowledge she graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and in 1984 she opened J. Wall Landscape Architecture.

Janie’s unique skills allowed her to participate in many prestigious projects. She designed gardens for the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum, numerous real estate plazas and private residences throughout the southeast. Janie was also a gifted floral designer sharing her talent for weddings and celebrations.

Janie understood the importance of design complimenting the natural environment. Her life was dramatically centered around her devout faith in Christ. Her experiences influenced all that knew her.

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Ephesians 2:10

