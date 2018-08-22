Marion Patrick Dean Voreis, 26, a resident of Eclectic passed away Aug. 9, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Allen Stephenson officiated. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Kaylan Voreis, Eclectic; sons, Bryson Voreis and Corey Puckett, both of Eclectic; parents, Dr. Jeffrey and Donna Voreis, both of Georgiana; sister, Sarah Voreis, Cussetta; grandmothers, Betty Voreis and Betty Durr.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 6-8 p.m.

