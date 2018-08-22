Martial arts championship to be Aug. 25

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Inaugural Wiregrass Open Martial Arts Championship is kicking off at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Enterprise High School in Enterprise.

Hosting the touted Inaugural event is MojuKai Martial Arts, LLC and Mr. Lennis Darby, owner and chief instructor of MojuKai Karate. Darby who is also an administrative Captain of the Enterprise Police Department said, “We are anticipating a very sizable turnout with practitioners from all martial arts systems and styles competing.”

Competitors have the opportunity to win unique medals designed and created by world class designer Minnie Queen and Royalty Promotions. “Getting our awards designed and supplied by Ms. Queen is only one of a long list of steps we have taken to ensure the tournament is a success. It is our intention to provide the best competitive atmosphere as possible,” said Darby.

Having been involved in hundreds of events across the south and Midwest, Darby believes that he has a decent understanding of what competitors, spectators and supporters enjoy.

Local competitors such as The Black Dragon Martial Arts of Evergreen will have six competing in the Wire Grass Open to include recently promoted Black belt Stephen D. Potts who will be competing with a Creek Indian Knife Fighting Kata which has never been seen before in tournament competition.

Georgiana’s own World Ranked Dianna Sipper was expected to participate in this event, but will miss due to injuries suffered earlier this month. The Standard wishes all the competitors Good luck!