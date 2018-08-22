On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the fifth in a series of Butler County High School State Championship Football Teams.

Today I will discuss the Greenville High School championship team of 1953. They were chosen by The Birmingham News as Class 1A, District 1 State Champions.

The Head Coach was Luke Whetstone and his assistant was Coach Herb Granthamle. Greenville finished the season with a 9-0-1 record.

Greenville opened the season on at Enterprise, winning 25-6. On Sept. 17 they beat Thomasville 32-0. The Tigers then won on Sept. 25 against Georgiana 12-6.

On Oct. 2, Greenville beat Charles Henderson 20-13 and on Oct. 9 they won against T.R.Miller 20-7.

On Oct. 16 the faced Evergreen and won 33-19.

They followed by beating Andalusia on Oct. 23 20-0 and then Eufaula 16-14 on Oct. 30. On Nov. 6 they tied UMS 14-14 and then beat Holtville 34-13 on Nov. 7.

GHS averaged 22.6 points a game while only allowing 9.2 points per game.

Senior lettermen were David Herring, Frank Riley, Jimmy Salter, Leroy Hanks, Bobby Terrell, Carl Ferguson, Ronny McDowell, Jerry Washburn, Mack Wood, Wilson Whiddon, Delaney Kirven, Ruis Russell and Aubrey Dunn.

All-State Players were Bobby Terrell B-1st Team Birmingham News, Carl Ferguson T- 2nd Team Montgomery Advertiser, Wilson Whiddon G HM Montgomery Advertiser, Jerry Washburn G HM Montgomery Advertiser.

University of Alabama All-Star Game QB Frank Riley. Bobby Terrell and Frank Riley signed with Auburn. Next week I will discuss another State Championship Team from Butler County.