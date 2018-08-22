Samuel Lavaughn Skipper, Sr. 85, a resident of Garland passed away Aug. 16, 2018 at his residence in Garland.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Herbert Brown and Bishop Leon Stewart officiating. Burial followed in Skipper Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Lavaughn was preceded in death by his father, Thomas N. Skipper, mother, Vinnie S Skipper, sister, Addie S Mitchell, and brothers, David and Vernon Skipper.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jacqueliine J. Skipper; sons: Timothy N. (Patricia) Skipper, Greenville, Samuel L. (Suzanne) Skipper, McKenzie, and Andrew C. (Beverly) Skipper, Evergreen; daughter: Rosalyn (Johnny) Sales, Perdue Hill; Sister: Callie S. Terry, Greenville, N.C.; brother: Tommie L. (Geraldine) Skipper, Harper, Texas; Grandsons, Timothy N. “Nathan” (Leah) Skipper, John Patrick (Lacy) Skipper, Sr., both of Greenville, Andrew C. Skipper, Jr, Evergreen, and Jonathan L. Sales, Perdue Hill; granddaughters, Rebecca L Skipper, Dothan, Laura Skipper, Greenville, Andrea S. (Blake) Stringer, Evergreen, and Elizabeth Skipper, Auburn.

Lavaughn was blessed with eight great grandchildren.