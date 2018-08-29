Harry Vinson Pipkin, Jr, 64, a resident of Georgiana passed away Aug. 22, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel. Reverend Randy Sexton officiated. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Harry was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Gail Pipkin. Survivors include: wife, Debra Pipkin, Georgiana; sons, Mark Pipkin, Georgiana and Matthew Pipkin, Greenville; parents, Harry V and Evelyn Pipkin, Evergreen; sisters, Charlotte Tucker and Brenda Stacey, both of Evergreen; brothers, Allen Pipkin and Jessie Pipkin, both of Evergreen; grandchildren, Gavin Huber, Matthew Pipkin, Jr, Leland Pipkin, and Anna Blake Pipkin.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time.

