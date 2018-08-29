Nolen Wayne McCormick, 76, a resident of Greenville died at his home Friday, Aug. 24.

The funeral was held Sunday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother James Collins officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Nolen was preceded in death by his son, Milton Monroe Pettus; granddaughter, MacKenzie Kole Manus and sisters, Elizabeth Blake and Lois Bringhofe.

He is survived by his loving wife, Willie Jewel McCormick; children, William Nolen McCormick, Caroline Sofi McCormick “always known to Nolen as MaryAnne” and Donna Melissa Cantrell; grandchildren, Justin Vincitore, John Vincitore, Dakota Jenkins, Robert Logan Manus and Jessie William McCormick; great-grandchild, Tinley Grace Vincitore and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com