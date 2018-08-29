On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This is the last in a series for covering football teams in Butler County for this year.

In 1987, the Greenville High Tigers, under the tutelage of Coach Willis Wright, entered his second season.

The record in 1986 was 3-5. In 1987, they opened the season on Aug.28 at Fairhope and lost 31-7. It was not a good way to start the season.

On Sept. 4 they faced Eutaw and won big 70-0. On Sept. 11, they traveled to Jackson and lost 19-7. They were 1-2 on the season.

Greenville got off the mat and won the next seven games. The Tigers averaged, in the streak, 28.1 points per game and on defense averaged giving up only 6.6 points.

Greenville qualified for the playoffs. In the first round game on Nov. 6 they beat Eufaula 38-15. In the second round games on Nov. 13 they beat McAdory 13-6.

For the third round they traveled to play Chilton County on Nov. 20 and beat them 24-0. On Nov. 27 they squared on against Sylacauga and won 21-7.

On Dec. 4 they traveled to Russellville and won 21-20 in double overtime. Russellville went up first 7-0. Tiger running back Curtis Peterson returned the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown. The score was 7-7 at the end of regulation.

In the first overtime both teams scored which made it 14-14. In the second overtime Russellville scored a touchdown but missed the extra point. Greenville then scored and made their extra point and gave them the win 21-20. Pat Davidson made the extra point.

Players that were recognized for their play include Peterson (Al-MS Game, All-State Birmingham News), Pat Davidson (DL HM ASWA) and Richard Fussell (OL HM ASWA Birmingham News).

