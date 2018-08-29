Ronald Wilton Pugh of Greenville passed away on Aug. 17, 2018.

Visitation was held Aug. 20 from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at Walnut Street Church of Christ in Greenville. A Memorial Service was held Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. from Walnut Street Church of Christ. Charles Box officiated.

He is survived by his daughter, April Schofield (Gary) of Greenville; two brothers, Wallace Pugh and David “Butch” Pugh both of Greenville; two granddaughters, Courtney Cates (Ben) of Fort Deposit, and Tiffany Brown (David) of Honoraville; three great grandchildren, Kayden Cates, Bryce Cates and Kyleigh Cates.