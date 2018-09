Edward Arnold Hayes, 89, a resident of Georgiana passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Graveside Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 from Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Hayes. Survivors include: sons: David Taylor, Georgiana and Donald Middleton, Montgomery; daughter: Sandra Skipper, Georgiana; brother: Will Hayes, Evergreen. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.