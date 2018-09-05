Mrs. Evelyn Lou Mosley 83, a resident of Honoraville died at her home Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Hugh Sikes officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Rock Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mosley was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mosley; parents, Leslie and Wilma Pierce and her sister, Alene Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Faye Whiddon (Randy), Colleen Moore and Kenny Mosley (Rebecca); grandchildren, Adam Moore (Tabitha) and Josh Banks; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Leah Moore; sisters, Jewel Pierce, Jeanette Burns and Annette Shoal (Ken) and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

